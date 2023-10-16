Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFH. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth about $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ BRFH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,498. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 83.88% and a negative return on equity of 218.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

