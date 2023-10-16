Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGH. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BGH traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. 54,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,341. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.