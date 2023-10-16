Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Major Shareholder Sells $107,684.10 in Stock

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $107,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 36.6 %

NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,648. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $795,145.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

