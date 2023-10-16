Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 883,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,070,445 shares in the company, valued at $428,379,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,964. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $241,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

BSY stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 791,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.17. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.78 million. Analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

