Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

NYSE:BERY traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $1,888,524.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

