BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BioAtla

BioAtla Stock Performance

BCAB traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 200,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,748. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 0.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 9.1% in the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioAtla by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.