Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bit Origin Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTOG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.43. 6,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,020. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Bit Origin as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

