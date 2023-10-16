Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0527 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $9.83 million and $29,793.90 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00145488 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00023313 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003562 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.