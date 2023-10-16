Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00089808 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00048533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00027478 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

