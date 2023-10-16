Bitcoin Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $554.12 billion and approximately $28.27 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $28,393.40 on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.06 or 0.00803216 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00133140 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014080 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000292 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,515,868 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
