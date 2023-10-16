BitShares Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $28.73 million and $4.49 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001526 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001338 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,108,354 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.