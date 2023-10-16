BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 120.8% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 658,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 360,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 22.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 863,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 87,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,985. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

