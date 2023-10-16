Blockearth Price Reaches $0.13 (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Blockearth has a total market cap of $36.50 million and approximately $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockearth token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockearth has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockearth

Blockearth launched on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

