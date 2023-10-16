bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Update

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 29,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $59,928.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in bluebird bio by 885.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLUE. HSBC started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

BLUE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,255. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $299.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 1,020.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 360.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

