BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $215.12 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. BNB has a market cap of $32.64 billion and $522.03 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $215.12 or 0.00752175 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,705,799 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,844,767.3537921. The last known price of BNB is 213.80428296 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1683 active market(s) with $388,074,702.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.