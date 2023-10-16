Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Boqii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BQ remained flat at $3.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.07. Boqii has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $14.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BQ. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boqii by 129.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37,086 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Boqii during the first quarter worth $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

