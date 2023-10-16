Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) & Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Acushnet shares are held by institutional investors. 54.1% of Acushnet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of Bowlero shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Acushnet has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet $2.38 billion 1.50 $199.28 million $3.17 16.95 Bowlero $1.06 billion 1.72 $82.05 million $0.30 37.63

This table compares Acushnet and Bowlero’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than Bowlero. Acushnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bowlero, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acushnet and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet 9.23% 21.42% 9.68% Bowlero 7.75% 286.85% 4.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acushnet and Bowlero, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet 0 5 3 0 2.38 Bowlero 0 0 9 0 3.00

Acushnet presently has a consensus price target of $59.44, indicating a potential upside of 10.64%. Bowlero has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.29%. Given Bowlero’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Acushnet.

Summary

Acushnet beats Bowlero on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand name; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, head covers, and other golf accessories, as well as offers customization and personalization of products in Titleist golf gear. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men's and women's golf apparels under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparels under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

