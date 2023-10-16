Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 156,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Boxlight Price Performance
NASDAQ BOXL remained flat at $1.76 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,320. Boxlight has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.04 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Boxlight from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Boxlight
Boxlight Company Profile
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boxlight
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.