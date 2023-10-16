Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 156,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Boxlight Price Performance

NASDAQ BOXL remained flat at $1.76 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,320. Boxlight has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.04 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boxlight by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Boxlight by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Boxlight from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

