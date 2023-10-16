BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of BZFDW stock remained flat at $0.06 on Monday. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships.

