BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Trading Down 0.7%

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 29,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 29,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

BV Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04.

BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

