Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 535,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.93.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
