Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.42. 126,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,759. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Read More

