Campbell Wealth Management Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Campbell Wealth Management cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after buying an additional 235,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.27. 1,694,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,426. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.