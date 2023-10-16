Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.84. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.