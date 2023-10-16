Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,700 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 389,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, VP Alexander Popov purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,400.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after acquiring an additional 93,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,901.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 762,877 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 117,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGBD shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.41. 247,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,616. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.62 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.37%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

