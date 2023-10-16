Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Down 7.4% in September

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. 104,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,610. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $258.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.38). Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.