Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,300 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 842,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.22.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $268.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.62. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $284.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 68.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 143,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

