CashBackPro 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $165,153.07 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00005700 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 5% higher against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $165.41 million and $165,153.07 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.60055955 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $204,071.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

