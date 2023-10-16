CashBackPro Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $166.31 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $166.31 million and $177,100.27 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00005792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00020557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015371 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013161 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,170.89 or 1.00074404 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002249 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.60055955 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $204,071.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

