Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003665 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $40.64 million and $81,617.87 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,687,299 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

