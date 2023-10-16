Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,110,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 47,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

CVE traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.01. 5,986,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,354,917. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

