CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €87.50 ($92.11) and last traded at €88.50 ($93.16). Approximately 2,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €88.90 ($93.58).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.59.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall pictures, photo calendars, greeting cards, phone cases, and other photo gifts.

