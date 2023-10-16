Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Chuy’s stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.85. 128,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,762. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $592.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,816,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 166,516 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

