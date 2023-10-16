CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Trading Down 0.9%

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 1,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

CI Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

