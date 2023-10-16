CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Up 26.9% in September

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 9,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CleanSpark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CleanSpark by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 246,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSK stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. 22,069,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,518. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 73.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. Research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLSK shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

