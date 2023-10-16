CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 74,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 945,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CN Energy Group.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CN Energy Group. by 946.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. in the first quarter valued at about $850,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

Shares of CNEY stock remained flat at $0.10 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,391. CN Energy Group. has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity.

