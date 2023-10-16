Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Up 22.1% in September

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCO

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of CMCO stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 80,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,797. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $995.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 34,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.