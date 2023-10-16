Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,603,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,539,791. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

