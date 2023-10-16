Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.29. 482,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,543. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $162,607.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and have sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 71,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBSH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.