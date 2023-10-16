Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.70. 959,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $951.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
