Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Price Performance

Shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.70. 959,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $951.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 820.0% during the second quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,840,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 1,640,093 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 59.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 526,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,200,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 56,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2,166.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 987,314 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 199.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 483,600 shares during the period. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

