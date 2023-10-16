Comparing Finward Bancorp (FNWD) and The Competition

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Finward Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Finward Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp Competitors 268 1371 936 42 2.29

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 38.30%. Given Finward Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Finward Bancorp pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 30.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.56, indicating that their average stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 14.46% 10.52% 0.67% Finward Bancorp Competitors 14.58% 7.55% 0.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $74.11 million $15.08 million 7.00 Finward Bancorp Competitors $242.00 million $62.71 million 13.73

Finward Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Finward Bancorp peers beat Finward Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

