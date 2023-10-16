Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Short Interest Down 7.3% in September

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 744,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 885,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 658,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 904,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,421 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $3.38. 505,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,206. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Conduent’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

