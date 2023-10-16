Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Update

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,040,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 23,760,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of CFLT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.36. 2,279,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,613. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. The business had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $115,607.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 131,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,940.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CFLT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

