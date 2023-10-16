Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $388.41 million and approximately $18.31 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,393.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00222511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.06 or 0.00803216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.85 or 0.00534811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00053541 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00133140 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,274,606 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,359,003,820.4792767 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.11756147 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $10,770,077.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

