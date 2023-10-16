ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 2.0% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 121,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 186,657 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.54. 2,319,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726,377. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.91. The company has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

