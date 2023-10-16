Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 108,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
Corvus Gold Stock Down 4.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
