Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 983,800 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other Couchbase news, major shareholder X Lp Accel sold 635,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $11,252,934.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,370,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,978,969.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $48,890.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,398.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder X Lp Accel sold 635,400 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $11,252,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,370,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,978,969.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,434,669 shares of company stock worth $25,431,317 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 467,638 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth $4,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of BASE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. 207,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,963. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $739.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.34. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.71 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BASE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

