Critical Analysis: National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) vs. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $4.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bank of Montreal pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 11.19% 12.70% 0.71% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 0 2 2 0 2.50 National Australia Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of Montreal and National Australia Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus target price of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.91%. Given Bank of Montreal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Montreal and National Australia Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $31.22 billion 1.90 $10.52 billion $7.55 10.87 National Australia Bank $18.60 billion 3.10 $4.91 billion N/A N/A

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than National Australia Bank.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats National Australia Bank on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions; and investment management, and trust and custody services. In addition, the company provides life insurance, accident and sickness insurance, and annuity products; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers client's debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations, as well as valuation and fairness opinions; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; trading solutions that include debt, foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, equity, securitization and commodities; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management advice and services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. Bank of Montreal was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About National Australia Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, deposit accounts, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, cash maximiser, community free saver, farm management, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. National Australia Bank Limited also provides home loans; personal loans; business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.