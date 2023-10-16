Critical Analysis: Startek (NYSE:SRT) & SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report) and Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeqLL and Startek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $80,000.00 68.32 -$4.09 million ($16.40) -0.96 Startek $371.12 million 0.47 -$2.26 million $0.07 61.21

Startek has higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL. SeqLL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Startek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 0 0 N/A Startek 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SeqLL and Startek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Startek has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Startek’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Startek is more favorable than SeqLL.

Profitability

This table compares SeqLL and Startek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL N/A -124.09% -64.18% Startek 0.63% 8.07% 3.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Startek shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Startek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SeqLL has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Startek has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Startek beats SeqLL on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data. It provide solutions for various applications, such as biomarker discovery and diagnostic assay developments including laboratories associated with universities, scientific research centers, government institutions, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the company has research and development agreement with U.S. Department of Justice's Federal Bureau of Investigation to evaluate and determine the forensic capabilities of direct RNA sequencing using tSMS platform; and research collaboration with True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc. performing tSMS on whole-blood RNA to identify transcripts associated with coronary artery disease. Further, it has collaboration agreement with The Bernstein Laboratory to address fundamental questions in chromatin biology and epigenetic regulation; The Ting Laboratory; The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine assisting in the development of new methods for chromatin interaction analysis in single nuclei, with single-molecule resolution; Weizmann Institute of Science for developed and applied innovative single-molecule technologies; and Tetracore, Inc. to provide with tSMS systems and onsite support. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Startek

StarTek, Inc., a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands. It also offers Startek cloud, a hybrid omni-cloud platform integrated with artificial intelligence capabilities, which enables agents to work in remote and home-based roles for increased business agility and continuity. The company serves telecom, e-commerce and consumer, financial and business services, cable and media, travel and hospitality, technology, education and healthcare, energy, and other industries in the Americas, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. StarTek, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

