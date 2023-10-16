Critical Comparison: Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) versus Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY)

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) and Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chefs’ Warehouse and Ceconomy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chefs’ Warehouse 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ceconomy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.78%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than Ceconomy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chefs’ Warehouse 0.68% 13.40% 3.63% Ceconomy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and Ceconomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and Ceconomy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chefs’ Warehouse $3.05 billion 0.25 $27.75 million $0.53 36.09 Ceconomy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chefs’ Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than Ceconomy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats Ceconomy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, such as custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. The company serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. It markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. The company is based in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

